Lawro's predictions: West Ham v Arsenal

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Like Leicester, West Ham are fully focused on Europe at the moment - this follows the first leg of their Europa League semi-final with Eintracht Frankfurt, which is absolutely massive for them.

As I've been saying all season, West Ham don't have the biggest squad and they will almost certainly make some changes here.

That should help Arsenal, although the Hammers will still be difficult to beat.

The Gunners have benefited all season from not being in European competition - most of their midweeks have been free - but being fresher is particularly handy at this stage of the campaign.

Will's prediction: 0-1

I'm a bit worried this might be like a wet-lettuce draw - we always go on a good little run and then stop playing - but I've got to go with us to win. We are not scoring many at the moment, but one goal would be enough for me.

Will's favourite Arsenal player: It's probably Bukayo Saka, for his attitude and everything he brings, although Martin Odegaard is just so sick at the moment and I love the kind of classy footballer he is - he is special to watch. There are a few to choose from, though. Emile Smith Rowe is doing amazing stuff too, and I love the drive that Kieran Tierney gives the team.

