Arsenal 3-1 West Ham: What Arteta said

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta to Match of the Day: "Delighted with the result and the performance because I think we played a level that we deserved to win the game.

"The team showed a lot of composure and never panicked and we did what we had to do to dominate and win the game.

"We scored at the perfect time and the crowd was incredible. In the moment we conceded the goa they kept on believing and when we scored it got loud and we generated the momentum we needed."