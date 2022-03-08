'Inspired' City trio picked out by Garth

Joao Cancelo: For a defender who doesn't know a great deal about Manchester derbies, Cancelo certainly let Anthony Elanga know he was in a game.

If Aaron Wan-Bissaka was having trouble down their right side with Phil Foden, then Cancelo had Elanga in his pocket.

Kevin de Bruyne: His first goal was put away with consummate ease, while his second was tucked away with the authority of a player with one hand on the Premier League title and no intention of letting go of it.

De Bruyne led his team on to the pitch with the colours of Ukraine draped around their shoulders in an impressive show of solidarity.

I don't know if he or his team-mates were inspired by that, but they certainly played like it. De Bruyne is back to his best and with him in this mood I wouldn't bet against City winning the title if he can remain fit.

Riyad Mahrez: Manchester United had every reason to walk off the pitch at the end of this derby looking utterly dejected, having been on the receiving end of real mauling. The Etihad Stadium, on the other hand, was jumping due to City's sheer superiority.

Mahrez struck two of the sweetest strikes you will ever see.

