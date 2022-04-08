There is just one point separating Manchester City and Liverpool over the past four seasons, the same margin between the two clubs in the league this season, the title race could come down to the fine margins.

Data experts Nielsen Gracenote rate Manchester City as the best team in Europe right now, closely followed by Liverpool.

That ranking, coupled with the fact they are at home on Sunday, means City are Gracenote's favourites to win the Premier League. Their Euro Club Index estimates a 61% chance of City lifting the trophy, compared with 39% for Jurgen Klopp's team.

As you might expect, though, the result of Sunday's meeting can make a huge difference to the prospects of both teams.

Victory for Pep Guardiola's side will increase their chance of lifting the trophy to 86% and reduce Liverpool's to 14%.

But an away win will make the Reds favourites, with a 68% chance of finishing first, compared with City's 32%.

A draw between the two will produce little change in the current situation, with City's chance of becoming champions increasing slightly to 63%, with Liverpool on 37%.