Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Wolves forward Fabio Silva is set to complete his loan move to PSV Eindhoven later today.

The Portuguese spent the first half of the season with Anderlecht in Belgium but PSV have arranged the switch, with Silva clear to play in the remainder of their Europa League campaign.

Silva has impressed in Belgium, scoring seven times in 20 league appearances.

The 20-year-old joined Wolves for a then club record £35.6m in 2020. His contract was extended in the summer and now runs to 2026.