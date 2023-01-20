Darvel v Aberdeen pits the West of Scotland Premier Division winners against the team sitting fifth in the Scottish Premiership. There really should be no contest.

However, the match - which is live on the BBC Scotland - on Monday evening, is being held at Darvel's tight Recreation Park.

'The Vale' have irrepressible pie entrepreneur John Gall as their chairman and he has worked with the team's sponsors to gather a strong squad and create passion at the Ayrshire club.

They have seen off Haddington Athletic, Tynecastle, Dalbeattie Star and Montrose to set up the tie against an Aberdeen team riven by defensive frailty and shorn of confidence after one win in eight since domestic football resumed after the World Cup.

A win for the sixth-tier team would arguably be the greatest shock in the history of the cup.

