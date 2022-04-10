Hibs must 'change very quickly - Maloney

Hibernian boss Shaun Maloney admits his team have major improvements to make if they are to avenge their Edinburgh derby defeat in Saturday's Scottish Cup semi-final.

Maloney's side lost 3-1 to Hearts at Tynecastle, condemning them to the Premiership bottom six, and meet their city rivals again next weekend.

"The players have an opportunity to put it right," said Maloney. "We have to change things very quickly.

"What I saw (on Saturday) tells me - although I already knew - why we were seventh when I came in, and why we've now dropped back to seventh.

"We've got a lot of work to do between now and next week, and even more work for next season to make sure we don't perform like we did in the second half."