Simon Stone, BBC Sport

There are still more than three days to the January transfer window opening, but already it is clear Manchester United's search for a striker is going to be one of the themes of the month.

In stepping back to allow Cody Gakpo to join Liverpool, United have underlined a delicate financial situation. They spent more than anticipated in the summer to allow Erik ten Hag to build the squad he wants.

But "spent" should actually read "committed". In their first quarter financial results, United outlined they currently owe £307m in various outstanding transfer payments, which is a Premier League record.

Evidently, paying even more for Gakpo was not a route the Glazer family wished to go down at a time when they are looking at "strategic" alternatives for the funding of the club.

So, a loan option is far more likely.

Hitting the criteria of being available, good enough and - let's face it - cheap, is not going to be easy at a time when so many clubs are looking for forwards.

Former United striker Memphis Depay, who is seemingly surplus to requirements at Barcelona, keeps being mentioned.

It is a delicate balance, not least because while - as Ten Hag says - United are staring at a packed fixture list, should they exit both domestic cups in January and fail to overcome Barcelona in the Europa League after that, they will only have league games to play for the final three months of the season.

