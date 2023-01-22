Leeds 0-0 Brentford: What Frank said

Brentford manager Thomas Frank tells BBC Sport: "First half it was very even, maybe we created a few more dangerous situations. Leeds put a lot of pressure in the second half. Defensively we were very good and when we needed David it was a good save. Leeds area very good side, they play with fantastic intensity so that is difficult to play against."

On going eight games unbeaten: "That’s very impressive in many ways. No doubt that it’s so difficult to win in the Premier League, to have these unbeaten games and now it’s eight that’s very impressive.

"Normally it’s only the top six that sometimes do that. We have a good consistency in the team. We defended very well today. I don’t think we created enough but compared to earlier this season when we went to difficult away grounds I think we handled it much better today."