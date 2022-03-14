Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio

In most other seasons Watford would be pretty much down and out now.

Ten games to go with just 19 points on the board they would probably be cut adrift. They would normally need about another 20 points from a possible 30 and considering they have Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea to go to that would be unrealistic.

However this season is different. Fortunately for Watford, there are four other teams with very few points so Watford still have a small chance.

The only positive in the demoralising midweek loss at Wolves was the news of Leeds’ big defeat at home by Aston Villa.

Despite such a miserable season - 19 defeats now for the Hornets from 28 games - they are still only three points from the team outside the relegation zone - Everton - and four points from the team above them - Leeds. What’s more, both those clubs have to come to Vicarage Road as do Burnley - the team above Watford, plus Brentford.

It’s been a miserable season for Watford and the fans are pretty fed up which is understandable. The Hornets have looked out of their depth all season barring a few games.

And yet there is still that tiny glimmer of hope as a result of four other teams who have been just as or almost as poor.