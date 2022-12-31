Wolves 0-1 Man Utd: What Ten Hag said

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag speaking to BT Sport: "It's good after the decision, Rashford came in. He was bright, he was lively and he scored a goal to give a good reaction. Everyone has to adhere to the rules and if you react like this, it is the right answer.

"We were not that good in the first half. In my opinion the second half was better. Fred was winning second balls and linking play when he came on.

"In the first half, you analyse the game but sometimes things do not work as expected. Wolves did not create many chances and we did but you have to be sharp.

"I was not happy at half-time and I told them with this attitude they will not win this game and everyone had to give 10% more."