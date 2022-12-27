Analysis: Chelsea 2-0 Bournemouth

Steve Sutcliffe, BBC Sport

Bournemouth manager Gary O'Neil and his team will look to move on from their latest defeat on the road quickly.

The Cherries have now lost five of their eight fixtures on their travels this season conceding 26 goals in the process.

A home game against Crystal Palace on 31 December should give them the opportunity to atone for a sluggish first period that allowed Chelsea to take the game away from them.

Bournemouth simply gave the home team repeated chances to play through the lines and were unable to apply any real pressure on the ball despite running a combined five kilometres more and completing more sprints that Chelsea.