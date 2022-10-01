Analysis: Bournemouth 0-0 Brentford
Mantej Mann, BBC Sport
Ivan Toney will be ruing his missed opportunity late in the game.
Fresh from his England call-up, Toney looked like he could make the difference in a game where chances were few and far between.
Bournemouth found it difficult to contain his movement, but his final touch was found wanting.
With the ball cushioned over the top by substitute Josh Dasilva, Toney sprung the offside trap but he could only smash the ball high and wide.
That was the game, but a first Premier League clean sheet away from home in over a year is a welcome reward for the Bees' early-season form.