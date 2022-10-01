Analysis: Bournemouth 0-0 Brentford

M﻿antej Mann, BBC Sport

I﻿van Toney will be ruing his missed opportunity late in the game.

F﻿resh from his England call-up, Toney looked like he could make the difference in a game where chances were few and far between.

Bournemouth found it difficult to contain his movement, but his final touch was found wanting.

W﻿ith the ball cushioned over the top by substitute Josh Dasilva, Toney sprung the offside trap but he could only smash the ball high and wide.

T﻿hat was the game, but a first Premier League clean sheet away from home in over a year is a welcome reward for the Bees' early-season form.