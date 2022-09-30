High-intensity Hibs on right track - Johnson

Hibernian’s win over Aberdeen last time out set a five-year high for the team’s intensity stats, says manager Lee Johnson.

And he reckons it is proof they’re ready to ignite after a disjointed start that has seen him try to integrate new signings and deal with the absence of several key men.

"I thought we looked cohesive in and out of possession in the last game," Johnson, whose side visit Ross County on Saturday, said of the 3-1 victory over Dons.

"We've done a lot of physical work with the boys and physically, statistically, I think it was the best we've had in the five years since the club has had GPS.

"It was the highest running metrics we've had in terms of intensity, accelerations, decelerations, and that's important to us because we want to have a high-energy game.

"In terms of the players that have been integrated sporadically between the first day of pre-season and now, we still see a lot of potential in areas of our game where we can improve.

"But to perform like we did in that test hopefully is a positive sign. One swallow doesn't make a summer so we have to keep doing it and be relentless."