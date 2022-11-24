M﻿ike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

P﻿ep Guardiola's new contract to keep him at Manchester City until 2025 means two more years of memorable moments from the Spaniard.

F﻿rom jumping all over the pitch as Raheem Sterling scored a late winner versus Southampton, to screaming at the Gods at Anfield over two decisions - there's many iconic images of Guardiola's time at City.

F﻿or former defender Nedum Onuoha a memorable moment was the final day of last season as City beat Aston Villa 3-2 to win the Premier League title.

"﻿I don't think the real gravity will kick in until we look back," Onuoha told BBC Radio Manchester's Talking Balls.

"﻿Guardiola was crying on the sidelines when City won the Premier League title. The third in four years.

"﻿That shows how much stress and pressure himself, the staff and the players have been under.

"﻿They know how hard it is to win anything. That's my favourite image in my mind that linked him more with the City fans than any other."

O﻿nuoha, like many in blue, was delighted at the news of the new deal which provides continuity at the club and can only point to a positive future.

"﻿He's got unfinished business," Onuoha added, pointing to the only trophy that defies Manchester City for now - the Champions League.

Y﻿ou can listen back to Manchester City fans reacting to Guardiola's extension on Talking Balls on BBC Radio Manchester