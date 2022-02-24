Brentford v Newcastle: What does the form show?

This is the first time Brentford have hosted Newcastle in a top-flight match, with all four previous matches coming in the second tier. The Bees won the first two (1935 and 1948), while Newcastle have won the most recent meetings (1992 and 2017).

Newcastle are unbeaten in their last five league meetings with Brentford (W4 D1), scoring 15 goals across the five games in a run stretching back to October 1992.

This will be Newcastle’s 150th Premier League game in London – the Magpies have lost more away games in the capital than any other side in the league (82).