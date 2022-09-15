Erling Haaland scored his 26th Champions League goal in his 21st appearance in the competition. No other player needed as few matches to reach the figure.

With three goals, Haaland is the first player to score more than two goals in his first two Champions League appearances for City.

H﻿aaland is the joint-top scorer in this season's Champions League along with Kylian Mbappe and Robert Lewandowski.

C﻿ity also have the player with the most assists with Joao Cancelo on three.

This was Pep Guardiola's 150th Champions League match in his managerial career. He became the fifth coach to reach this benchmark.