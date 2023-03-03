Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey could start his first game for three weeks, having impressed against Everton as a half-time replacement for Jorginho, who has been suffering from illness.

The Gunners will monitor Eddie Nketiah, who was limping towards the end of their midweek win.

Gabriel Jesus and Mohamed Elneny remain sidelined by knee issues.

Bournemouth may need to assess injury doubts Matias Vina, Junior Stanislas and Marcus Tavernier.

Predict the Gunners starting XI

Who will make the Cherries line-up?