Manager Callum Davidson admits St Johnstone could have "done things differently" with regards to the ticket policy for the Scottish Cup tie with Rangers and is worried about a "divide" between the club and its fans.

Saints are giving up three of their four stands to the visitors for the fourth-round game at McDiarmid Park.

Ticket prices - which usually range from £23 up to £30 - have been increased to £30 for adults and £20 for concessions.

Chairman Steve Brown admits "certain criticisms" of the policy "have merit" and the club "understands" if fans boycott the game.

Fans groups have expressed their anger, external with the decisions and a small number of Saints supporters is expected in the one stand of their home stadium they have been allocated.

"We don't want to create a divide. In hindsight yes, maybe (we could have) done things differently," said Davidson.

"I know people are saying 'boycott the game' but for me as a manager, I want the supporters behind us.

"If you are swithering about coming, I would love you to come and support the team.

"It is a huge game for us for this season. I do understand where the supporters are coming from. Can we stick together now and try to get something out of the game?"