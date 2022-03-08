'Coutinho at Villa is a match made in heaven'

Philippe Coutinho's impressive start at Aston Villa has been helped by playing under a manager who believes in him, says former Villa and England defender Micah Richards.

Since former Liverpool team-mate Steven Gerrard brought the Brazilian to Villa Park in January, he has scored three goals and made three assists in eight games, averaging a goal involvement every 86 minutes.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club, Richards said: "Sometimes you’ve got that manager who just gives you that love and care.

"We knew the talent was there. For whatever reason it didn’t work at Barcelona, but as soon as he came to Aston Villa, I knew it was going to work.

"He’s playing with a freedom that he wasn’t playing with at Barcelona, and it’s great to see. Sometimes when you go through that stage when things haven’t gone well, everyone thinks you’re over the hill now and you can never come back.

"But he’s come back and he’s come back with a bang. I’m so happy. It’s like a match made in heaven, it really is."

