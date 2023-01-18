Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

“It’s not about deserving, it’s about scoring goals. We scored three at Anfield,” said Julen Lopetegui drily after Wolves exited the FA Cup.

In fairness, he did not labour on about the decisions in the first game. “We started well, but after the goal, we have been out of the match for 20 minutes… maybe it’s my fault,” he said.

Perhaps he was referring to the tactical dance of the first half. After falling behind, Wolves switched from two defenders to three, and then back again after the change surrendered territory to Liverpool’s hungry midfield. Rayan Ait-Nouri had to abandon his attacking instincts and quickly turn a back three into to a back-five.

They looked happier in the second half when there was room for Nelson Semedo and Ait-Nouri to get involved, Matheus Nunes added momentum and Ruben Neves steered the ball as if with a joystick. Further forward, Raul Jimenez looks sharper than before the World Cup, substitute Matheus Cunha was again nimble and imaginative while Diego Costa created a chance. Unfortunately, the finish was never quite there.

Wolves have improved since Lopetegui took charge. They are nobody’s pushover and the club is spending to improve with the latest addition Pablo Sarabia confirmed. The mood is lighter, especially after they moved out of the bottom three for the first time in months.

But there is a gnawing doubt. The 1-0 win over West Ham felt more comprehensive than the scoreline suggests, which is precisely the problem. A single goal felt an enormous effort, and just 12 goals so far is inadequate. However attractive their play, Wolves will surely be relegated if they cannot better that number in the 19 remaining games.

“They have lots of forwards,” a colleague said to me last week getting to the heart of the problem... “but where is the striker?”