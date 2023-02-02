Former Premier League player James McFadden says the Carabao Cup final is a "50/50" game between Manchester United and Newcastle.

United defeated Nottingham Forest 5-0 on aggregate with Newcastle overcoming Southampton 3-1 in their semi-final.

It will be a rematch of the 1999 FA Cup final at Wembley.

"I know people have said in recent years that the League Cup is not a big cup but for both teams and the progress they are trying to make, this is a massive trophy to get their hands on," McFadden told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"It emphasises the message that both managers are trying to set out, where they want to be.

"You have to start somewhere, you are not going to win league titles straight away, so they have to get that winning feeling into the players, around the club, get that feel-good factor and what better way to start.

"I think the game is going to be a special game. It's two teams that want to go and play football, they have got exciting attacking players, really well balanced sides. I make it a 50/50."