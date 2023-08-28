Burnley followed up their opening-day defeat by champions Manchester City with another home loss - already more than they suffered in the entirety of their Championship-winning run last season.

Defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday pointed to a need for the Clarets to improve in both defence and attack if they are to avoid an immediate return to the second tier.

Conceding early goals is proving to be a problem for Kompany's side and, although they did pull a goal back through South African frontman Lyle Foster, they were mostly disjointed in the final third.

Summer signing Zeki Amdouni fired an effort over and debutant defender Hannes Delcroix's header forced Villa stand-in keeper Robin Olsen into a decent stop, but the home side were outplayed for large periods.

Manager Vincent Kompany said: "Learning comes at a price in the Premier League. You can see the quality of the Aston Villa team when they took their chances, credit to them.

"We didn't start the game badly at all, but didn't manage to get a real grip on the game. Villa were always a threat on the counter, we created moments and chances and built momentum in the second half and the goal helped us for that.

"We conceded a goal at the height of the momentum, a very good side who are very well coached. We are there in parts but we will have to learn from it when you get punished.

"You play against a very good side and everything happens a bit faster. It is a tough league, the jump from Championship to Premier League is the highest in world football, the negative is the result.

"I have not seen anything that, with a bit of time and experience, we won't be able to fix."