Hibs have received an apology from St Johnstone following claims that the McDiarmid Park side weren't involved in discussions to rearrange the Scottish Premiership fixture between the two teams next month. (Edinburgh Evening News), external

Hibs academy director Steve Kean believes there are players in his U19 side for this afternoon's first leg of their Uefa Youth League first round clash with Molde that are "really close" to breaking into the first team squad at Easter Road. (Daily Record), external

