Wolves reject £47m Nunes bid from Man City

Wolves have rejected a £47m bid from Manchester City for Matheus Nunes.

City boss Pep Guardiola wanted to bolster his midfielder options even before Kevin de Bruyne suffered the hamstring injury that is set to rule him out for at least the first half of the campaign.

West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta had been viewed as one option but the Brazilian being at the centre of a betting investigation has scuppered that plan.

Wolves are loathe to lose Nunes with just over a week of a difficult summer remaining.

The club would want more than City are currently offering just to get into a negotiation.

However, their financial position leaves them vulnerable to a sizeable offer, especially if they want to provide new boss Gary O’Neil with funds to reshape his squad, which has started the season with successive defeats to Manchester United and Brighton.