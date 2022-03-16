Brighton v Tottenham: Team news

Brighton defender Adam Webster misses out again with a groin problem.

Adam Lallana will await the results of a scan after coming off with a hamstring injury during the weekend defeat by Liverpool but the Seagulls have no other new injury concerns.

Tottenham have no fresh fitness worries but remain without Ryan Sessegnon and Japhet Tanganga because of respective thigh and knee injuries.

Midfielder Oliver Skipp is also still sidelined with a groin issue.

