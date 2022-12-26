Analysis: Brentford 2-2 Tottenham

Michael Emons, BBC Sport

Once again Tottenham showed their battling qualities as they again had to fight back from being behind to get a decent result.

Two-nil down after 64 minutes against Brentford, goals from Harry Kane and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - both coming inside a six-minute spell - saved Spurs from what would have been their fifth loss in nine matches in all competitions.

Spurs have now won 14 points from losing positions in the Premier League this season, more than any other team.

Indeed, Tottenham came closest to winning it as Kane, showing his character after his crucial penalty miss in England's World Cup quarter-final loss against France, nearly got his second of the match but saw his header bounce off the crossbar.

But boss Antonio Conte will be all too aware of the need to improve defensively and stop giving teams head-starts.

Spurs have now conceded the opening goal in each of their last six Premier League matches; their longest run of conceding first in the competition since April 2014 under Tim Sherwood.