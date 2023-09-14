Midfield duo Harrison Reed and Joao Palhinha have signed new contracts at Fulham, agreeing deals until 2027 and 2028 respectively.

Now into his fifth season as a Fulham player, Reed told FFCtv: “I’m buzzing to get it over the line. It’s something we’ve been working on for a short period, but I’m really happy to put pen to paper.

“I made it clear from the first day that, for me, my future was here, and if the club matched that then let’s get something done.

“Thankfully, the club’s ambition aligned with mine, so I’m really happy and looking forward to the future.”

Palhinha was set to move to Bayern Munich late in the transfer window, only for the deal to fall through.

But after signing a new deal, he told the club's website: “I feel happy. A lot of history happened these few weeks for me, you heard a lot of things about my future, but I’m just focused on my work at Fulham.

“I always have 100 per cent commitment with this club, I have all the respect for the club, for the fans. Since the first day, they supported me a lot, and me and my family felt this since the first moment that I arrived here.

“I will give everything that I have. It was always like that, on the field, outside of the field, in our dressing room with my teammates.

“I have a lot of respect for everyone here in Fulham and I am ready to start again, to give all my best, and I want to achieve good things.”

