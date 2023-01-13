Marco Silva says Fulham will not change their goals for the season despite a stellar opening to the campaign.

The Cottagers sit sixth in the Premier League but remaining in the top flight remains Silva’s focus.

"Of course we are in a great position in the table, but we are not here to change anything from our goals until we have achieved that, this is clear for me," Silva said.

"The goal is still at the same level, no-one in our football club will change the goals if we have not achieved it.

"Until we have achieved our target of this club remaining in the Premier League, we are not changing anything from our aim and from our ambitions.

"We are an ambitious football club, definitely. I have ambition as a manager, and my players too, but you have to be realistic.

"We are really pleased with the way we have been playing, which has achieved great results for us, but the Premier League is really tough."