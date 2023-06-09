Celtic season review: 'Great fun to watch and worthy title winners'

Tom English, BBC Scotland's chief sports writer

When Celtic were good, they were very good. When they needed to be dogged, they were dogged. There were plenty of occasions where teams stood up to them, but they found a solution. You’d expect them to find solutions because they’ve got very good players.

They’ve got an array of attackers in Kyogo Furuhahshi, Jota, Liel Abada and Daizen Maeda whose goal return is phenomenal. That’s at one end. Ange Postecoglou signed very astutely at the back, astutely in midfield, he’s made an awful lot of good moves, and they’ve been great fun to watch.

You’d expect them to win a lot of games by clear margins, but you find out what they’re made of when they’re in a bit of a hole, when it’s not their day, and they grind something out. They did that too, so they were worthy title winners.

Postecoglou signed all these players to suit his type of football, so whoever they get next, it’s going to have to be that same type of football. He has dominated that club, signed a brand new squad, made all the key decisions.

