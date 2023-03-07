I﻿an Westbrook, Beesotted, external

Mikkel Damsgaard came of age in a Brentford shirt as the Bees earned a hugely satisfying and totally deserved 3-2 win over west London rivals Fulham.

The Danish midfielder has struggled for game time since joining the Bees and made only his second Premier League start on Monday.

But, after an impressive half hour as a substitute in the last game against Crystal Palace, his quality really shone out here.

Some of his pinpoint passes and through balls were a joy to watch, but he also did the hard graft - tracking back to win tackles in his own penalty area.

It was a great night to be a Brentford fan.

The victory means we are now unbeaten in our past 12 Premier League games - or in other words for half the season, which is a huge achievement.

When we were awarded a penalty, it was inevitable that Ivan Toney would score it.

He also had a great game - nearly scoring from 50 yards out and deliberately playing a pass off his backside at one point!

If he is banned for breaching betting rules he will be hugely missed.

But his potential replacement Kevin Schade showed he also has star quality with a brilliant run and pass to set up the third goal.