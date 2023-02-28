A﻿lex Pewter, Five Year Plan podcast, external

As a player, Patrick Vieira spent much of his post-Arsenal career in Italy, and his recent tactical set-ups at Crystal Palace have certainly reflected the Italian "catenaccio" defensive mentality.

Playing nominally in a 4-2-3-1 formation in possession, the team is implementing a narrow 4-2-2 without the ball, holding their shape rather than counter-pressing after turnovers.

Vieira certainly isn't a carbon copy of his former Italian coaches Fabio Capello and Roberto Mancini, but his in-game switches were aimed at nullifying Liverpool's attack, first and foremost.

After 24 minutes of Liverpool's left-back Andrew Robertson running freely down Palace's right flank, Vieira shifted Jordan Ayew out of his central position to shore up the space in front of Nathaniel Clyne.

Michael Olise, previously struggling with Robertson, was left defending through the middle more comfortably with Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Considering some criticism of his overall game management this season, his adjustment closed Liverpool's main avenue of attack.

The draw was undoubtedly a well-earned result, but the question will be how Vieira operates this system against weaker sides. Despite their defensive work rate on Saturday, Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp were not threatening when on the attack in wide areas.

The natural evolution would likely be to see Eberechi Eze start as the number 10 and Wilfried Zaha return from injury as the inside left winger.

But in the meantime, Vieira's defence will need to continue to hold up against a run of tough fixtures.