Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers "will be feeling the pressure" but needs to be given time to address the issues at King Power Stadium, says former Premier League midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker.

The ex-West Ham player told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast that responsibility for the Foxes' disappointing start to the season lies with the players.

"When results don't go right and clubs have expectations, there will always be pressure," said Reo-Coker. "Leicester need to re-evaluate and be realistic.

"I don't think this is Rodgers' fault. There are players there whose hearts are no longer in it and it's a difficult situation.

"Some of them have become very comfortable at Leicester. This can happen when they don't feel their place is under threat because players need challenge.

"They've got a more than capable squad but they are not doing the basics."

Full analysis on Leicester's latest defeat is available from 18'43 on BBC Sounds