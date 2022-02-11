Liverpool 2-0 Leicester: Pick of the stats

Liverpool are the only remaining Premier League side yet to lose at home this season and have now won 11 of their past 15 Premier League games at Anfield (D4), scoring at least twice in 12 of those games (34 in total).

Leicester have lost three consecutive Premier League games at Anfield for the third time over their past 11 visits. Only at Arsenal have the Foxes endured a longer winless away run.

The Foxes have conceded more goals from corners (10) than any other Premier League side this season, while their tally of 18 conceded from set -pieces has already equalled their number from last season with 17 games still to play.

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has 17 goals this season, making 2021-22 already his best goalscoring season as a Premier League player. Only team-mate Mohamed Salah (23) has scored more goals among all players in the division this term.