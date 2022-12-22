Erik ten Hag was delighted with the performance of Marcus Rashford, who took his tally to nine for the season with Manchester United’s second goal against Burnley in the Carabao Cup.

The England forward has rediscovered his form under Ten Hag and his boss said he was pleased with Rashford’s all-round game.

"I think he invested a lot, once again, with a lot of runs in behind the defending line,” Ten Hag said. "Then, he scored a great goal after a dribble and with a great finish.

"He is on a very good level. His performances are improving from game to game. He’s a continual threat, has scored already a lot of goals and also does a lot of defensive work.

"I’m really happy with his performances and I hope and expect him to keep going with this attitude and level."

Centre-back Harry Maguire missed the game because of illness and Ten Hag admitted he did not know when his captain would be available again.

"Harry is sick and I do not know how that will develop," he said. "We have to wait and see if he will be available for Nottingham Forest [on Tuesday]."