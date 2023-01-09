The departure of chief executive Dane Murphy today should not impact his role: “Fairly recently, the club appointed Filippo Giraldi as sporting director and I work really closely with him. It’s obviously a busy time at the moment with it being January so most of my dialogue is with him.”

He does not see any transfer business happening in the immediate short term: “There isn’t anything imminent but I do know there is a lot of work going on. If I need to know anything, Filippo will tell me but at the moment, he wants me to focus fully on preparing for Wolves.”

On the decision to fly to Blackpool at the weekend: “We’re certainly not an outlier in the Premier League. We trust our operations and logistics team to do what’s right. I think it’s pretty normal for a team in this league to fly distances like that.”

On Forest’s catalogue of injuries: “Our list is not a nice one and that has contributed to the make-up of the squad. We have a good working group but a busy medical room. Jesse [Lingard] is probably a couple of weeks away but everyone else is nowhere near. We get on with it.”