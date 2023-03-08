Hibernian 1-4 Rangers: What the manager said

Rangers manager Michael Beale: "The defensive pressing and defensive organisation to regain the ball, that set us up well.

"I thought Hibs would come and take the game and they did. We were really poor for one moment tonight which was the set play.

"But the response was fantastic and we scored four and could have scored double that.

"You can see the two new signings looking excellent and getting up to match speed. The three games this week will help them. The squad's looking quite strong.

"That competition within the squad makes the team stronger for sure. The results we're getting aren't easy to get. We're coming away from home and scoring a lot of goals and looking a strong team."