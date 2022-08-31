Leeds show recovery instincts to stay fifth

Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport at Elland Road

Leeds' second-half recovery came after a first period during which they showed plenty of effort but found Everton's new-look defence too tough to breach.

The injury to Rodrigo also knocked their confidence, with the Spain international leaving the pitch in some discomfort after a shoulder charge with Jordan Pickford.

The Leeds striker had their best chance of the first half but it was only after the break that the hosts began to test Pickford.

Elland Road erupted when Luis Sinisterra equalised, and it threatened to spill over as Anthony Gordon and Rasmus Kristensen put their heads together shortly afterwards, leading to a yellow card each, and the two benches clashed too.

At times, it felt like a throwback to another era, but the football was thrilling - even if Patrick Bamford's return from injury could not conjure a winner.

Despite the feeling of disappointment at the end, Leeds recovered from their first defeat of the season at Brighton on Saturday to show they mean business under Jesse Marsch with the point keeping them fifth in the table.