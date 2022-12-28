Van Veen drops to bench - team news

Motherwell boss Steven Hammell has made one change from the team which capitulated against 10-man Kilmarnock on Friday as Well go to Ibrox. Kevin van Veen drops to the bench with Dean Cornelius coming into the midfield.

The Well boss favours a 4-3-3, but we could be seeing a more pragmatic approach as the Fir Park club look for their first league win at Ibrox since 1997.

Starting XI: Kelly; O'Donnell, McGinn, Lamie, Penney; Goss, Slattery, Spittal, Cornelius; McKinstry Shields