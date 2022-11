Pete Davey, LoadedMag NUFC, external

The obvious wish is for our players to return fit and healthy but for me it is very simple...

Five weeks without the Premier League gives us the perfect chance to secure a top signing for January. Mykhailo Mudryk, Moussa Diaby, Christian Pulisic, Cody Gakpo, James Maddison?...

Any of the above please!

Check out the full piece here