Mike Hughes, BBC Radio Merseyside

The departure of Michael Edwards as Liverpool’s sporting director at the end of last season, after six very successful years, led to concern among some Liverpool supporters.

When his successor, Julian Ward, announced he was also leaving the club at the end of this season, for some the concern led to genuine worry.

Would the Reds still be able to work the same magic in the transfer market and attract the sort of talent to reinforce their squad and continue to compete for the top prizes?

Jurgen Klopp says he was genuinely surprised when Ward told him of his decision to leave. But the Liverpool manager made it clear that his impending departure wouldn’t have any effect on the club’s ability to do business in the January transfer window. The events of the past 48 hours indicate there is good reason for that confidence.

Last January, Luis Diaz looked poised for a move to Tottenham, but Liverpool moved rapidly to get their man. Despite his current absence through injury, the Colombia forward is already a big Anfield favourite.

History has a habit of repeating itself. This time it’s Cody Gakpo, a star performer for the Netherlands at the World Cup who was seemingly set for a move to Manchester United, but who now looks destined to join the Reds.

PSV Eindhoven’s 26 December statement that they had reached an agreement with Liverpool for the sale of Gakpo points to another staggering piece of transfer business.

His three goals at the World Cup - one with his left foot, one with his right and the other with his head - underlined the talent he has, and his potential for future improvement.

He is quick, direct and an excellent finisher. He has an appetite for hard work and can play in a variety of attacking roles.

At 23, there is certainly a maturity to his play, but given his capacity for hard work, you get the feeling that the best is yet to come.

One of his many strengths is his ability to cut in from the left side, on his right foot, and find the net with power and accuracy, in similar style to Diaz. But the two have the talents to be able to work in tandem.

A guaranteed fee of £37m has been agreed, possibly rising to £45m if various add-on clauses are met. At that price Gapko isn’t a giveaway, but still looks like a real bargain, especially as he appears poised to sign a six-year deal.

If everything goes to plan, Gakpo could make his Liverpool debut at Brentford on 2 January.