Derby defender Curtis Davies says Manchester United's 7-0 hammering by Liverpool was a reality check after heightened expectations this season.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "They conceded three goals in seven minutes and then it seemed like they went sulky.

"They were a defensive shambles, they were trying to kick people, moaning at each other and moaning at the ref, it was just very sulky.

"I don’t know if that’s a case of where they have got to recently, maybe they needed that reality check if they thought they were aiming for the higher echelons back at the top of the league.

"It just wasn’t like a Ten Hag disciplined team. It seemed like they had lost it and ultimately Liverpool punished them because defensively they were a shambles, they were at sixes and sevens, simple things they weren’t doing well and I just think maybe they needed this so they click back into gear for the rest of the season and realise where the best opportunity for more silverware is.

"Is it chasing the league? Or is it going for the Europa League and trying to win that? I think that is their best opportunity."

