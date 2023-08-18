Stuttgart manager Sebastian Hoeness on losing Wataru Endo to Liverpool: “Both in sporting and in human terms, we’re losing a very reliable player and captain in Wataru.

“The important goals he scored are only part of the reason why he’s been so significant for VfB in the last few years.

“The fact that he can fulfil his dream of playing in the Premier League at the age of 30 is also recognition for VfB and the people who have accompanied him here. I wish him all the best.”