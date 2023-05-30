Kerr pens new contract with Dundee

Cammy Kerr has signed a contract extension with Dundee, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2025.

Kerr has spent his entire career with Dundee, and made his 250th appearance this season as they won the Scottish Championship.

“I am absolutely delighted to sign a contract extension with Dundee Football Club," he said.

“The past year has been a particularly special one for me as it brought along my 250th appearance in my testimonial year and I cannot thank the fans enough for their support in those events.

“To top it all off by winning the league made it extra special – memories to last a lifetime. But it’s now time to be better and make more memories that will last a lifetime.

“To represent Dundee is something that I could’ve only dreamed of as a young lad and it fills with pride every time I pull on the dark blue."