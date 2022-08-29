Antonio Conte says he needs at least two more transfer windows to transform Tottenham into genuine Premier League title challengers.

Spurs have taken 10 points from a possible 12 so far after Sunday’s 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest and face a trip to London rivals West Ham on Wednesday.

Conte has spoken with the club’s board about further bolstering his squad ahead of Thursday’s deadline but insists "if we do something or not, it’s OK".

“If you compare to last season, we are more complete," he said. "But to reach other teams at the top level, we need time, patience and transfer markets, at least two transfer markets to reach the same level.”

Conte has adopted a consistent selection policy in Spurs' opening four games, but accepts he will now discover the true strength of the squad with two fixtures a week until the break for the winter World Cup.

"Now when you have to go and play one game every three days, it’s normal to make rotation, the players to be intelligent to understand that they have to sometimes go on the bench, come in, alternate," he said.

“And this is the period that the club can understand if we are really, really complete in the squad or maybe we could do better."

Captain Harry Kane, who has two years left on his Tottenham contract, has scored four goals in his last three games and Conte is keen to secure the future of his star striker, although said there is no update at present.

“We are talking about an important player for Tottenham and the desire of everybody in the club is [for him] to continue to stay with Tottenham and to sign a new contract,” he added.