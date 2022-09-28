Crawford refreshed & relishing Utd challenge

N﻿ew Dundee United assistant Steve Crawford is relishing a return to full-time football 16 months after he quits as Dunfermline Athletic boss because he had "nothing left in the tank".

C﻿rawford needed time to reflect and recharge but wasn't out of the game long - he took a coaching role with Edinburgh City just two months later then became East Fife manager in November.

N﻿ow he's looking to help lift United off the foot of the Premiership alongside head coach Liam Fox.

"I came away from the game because, with the pressures that are now involved in it, it was just really to recharge and analyse some of the stuff I'd done over the years to try and get better," Crawford, 48, said.

"I came away for a couple of months and it felt like two years. Then Gary Naysmith got in touch and said he needed a hand at Edinburgh City and that motivation to get back in the game just got hold of me.

"Thankfully, I've found myself in a position now where I'm back in full-time football at a good club. I'm excited.

"I'm in here to support Liam. It's about making sure Liam's thinking straight because there are a lot of things that can come into a manager's mind from outwith. I don't need to protect him because I know what he's like.

"He's very much his own man, he knows what he wants. I just need to make sure I'm giving him the best possibility of winning games of football."