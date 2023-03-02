Southampton v Leicester: Pick of the stats
Since losing 3-0 at St Mary's in January 2017, Leicester are unbeaten in their past five away league games against Southampton (W3 D2), scoring 18 goals in the process (3.6 per game).
Southampton are winless in their past eight Premier League home games (D2 L6), losing each of the past five in a row. They have never lost six consecutive home games in their league history.
Leicester's Premier League away games have seen more goals scored than any other side's this season (49), with the Foxes having the fourth highest goal tally on the road (21), and the third highest goals conceded total (28).