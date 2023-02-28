Lopetegui on Cunha injury, facing Liverpool again and 'long, hard race' at the bottom
- Published
Julen Lopetegui has been speaking to the media before Wolves' Premier League game against Liverpool on Wednesday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Matheus Cunha's injury isn't as bad as first feared and he has a chance of playing at Anfield.
Pedro Neto is getting stronger, but Boubacar Traore has had a setback and could be back next week.
On the fight at the bottom of the Premier League, he said: "It's going to be a very long and hard race for a lot of teams and we have to be ready."
After scoring his first goal, Lopetegui said Pablo Sarabia is "working well, helping us and getting used to this league". However, he added: "But he has to continue working."
On playing Liverpool for the fourth time this season, he said: "We are the same teams but we have to be ready for a new match. They are going to demand our best."