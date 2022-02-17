Liverpool dig deep for impressive win

Neil Johnston, BBC Sport

Liverpool have now won seven successive matches in all competitions, with this arguably the most impressive of the current run.

But Jurgen Klopp's team had to dig deep as Inter looked the more threatening side after a strong start by the Premier League club.

The hosts went close through Edin Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez but a fascinating match was settled by Roberto Firmino's glancing header and Mo Salah's lethal finish.

There is still work to do for Klopp's team but it is going to require something extra special from Inter to turn this tie around.

Liverpool remain in the hunt for four trophies and could have one in the bag by the time Inter visit Merseyside, with the Reds facing Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on 27 February.