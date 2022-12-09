United director Dorward to step down after 'exceptional' service

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren has praised the contribution of David Dorward after it was announced the non-executive director will step down at the end of the year.

Dorward, who joined the board in 2016, is relinquishing his role due to his increased commitments to local charity work, but will continue as chairperson of the Dundee United Community Trust.

Dorward says it has been a "privilege" to serve the club he supports, and Ogren added: "I am sad to see David leave the board but understand his reasons.

"He has served the club exceptionally well and brought his vast experience and knowledge to the fore on many occasions.

"I consider him a friend and know he will continue to support the club through his work with the community trust and in the stands.”